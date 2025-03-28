Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Announces Earnings Results

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 31.74%.

Journey Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

DERM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 19,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,301. Journey Medical has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $125.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $122,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,195.18. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 105,831 shares of company stock valued at $536,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

