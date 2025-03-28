Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $28.41. 1,943,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,012,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million and a PE ratio of -162.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is currently -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

