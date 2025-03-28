YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.08. 948,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,419,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTY. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

