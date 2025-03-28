Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Valeo Stock Performance

About Valeo

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 5,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Valeo has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Stories

