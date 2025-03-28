Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
