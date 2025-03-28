MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 79,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 129,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

