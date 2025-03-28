White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 12,459 shares.The stock last traded at $1,917.50 and had previously closed at $1,899.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.71.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.