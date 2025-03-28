B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,283,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 18,442,410 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

