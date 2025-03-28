Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vaso Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of VASO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 28,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,508. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Vaso
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaso
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.