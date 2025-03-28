Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of VASO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 28,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,508. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

