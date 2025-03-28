u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.
u-blox Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $90.05 on Friday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.
About u-blox
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than u-blox
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.