u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $90.05 on Friday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

