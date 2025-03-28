Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,436 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $808.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,334,060 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

