Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $27,334,060 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a market cap of $808.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

