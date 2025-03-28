Leanne Catelan Acquires 55,000 Shares of Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Stock

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Catelan purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.13 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,930.00 ($108,132.08).

Excelsior Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Excelsior Capital alerts:

Excelsior Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Excelsior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

About Excelsior Capital

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.