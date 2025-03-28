Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GTE stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.71.
About Gran Tierra Energy
