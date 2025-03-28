Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GTE stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.71.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

