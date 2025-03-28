The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BODI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beachbody in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raine Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

