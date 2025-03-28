Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 70,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 3.3 %

RELI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 42,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,261. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

