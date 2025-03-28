Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 852.20% and a negative net margin of 37.19%.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of NLST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 498,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

