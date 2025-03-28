Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,515 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

