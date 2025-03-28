Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

QCOM opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

