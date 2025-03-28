Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptitude Software Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:APTD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.29). The company had a trading volume of 75,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.54. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.05).

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

