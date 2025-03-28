Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 318 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

