Slagle Financial LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

PG stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

