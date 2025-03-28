Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 12,782 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $64,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 452,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $94,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $196.95 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

