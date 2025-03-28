Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.87. Honda Motor shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 307,151 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

