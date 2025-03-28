Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Kohl’s shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,197,501 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

