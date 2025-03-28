Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.73, but opened at $42.56. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 1,992,125 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1149 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

