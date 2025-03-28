Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.16. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 340 shares.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $788.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

