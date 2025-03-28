Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sumco Stock Down 6.6 %

Sumco stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sumco has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

