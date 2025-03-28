Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 555.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
