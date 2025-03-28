Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HECOF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Global Helium
