Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HECOF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

