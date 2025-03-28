Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.85. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 103 shares.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.