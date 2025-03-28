Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Posts Earnings Results

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

