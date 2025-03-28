Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Announces Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Vistry Group Trading Up 1.3 %

VTY traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 583.50 ($7.55). 3,745,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 511 ($6.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,436 ($18.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 607.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 769.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.75) to GBX 690 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 650 ($8.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

