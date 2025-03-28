Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a high market capitalization, typically valued at $10 billion or more. They tend to be well-established, financially stable, and offer investors a lower risk profile compared to smaller companies, making them a popular choice for portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $5.51 on Thursday, hitting $277.57. 134,366,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,209,507. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 174,394,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,714,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.02. 25,970,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,860,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.83. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 66,035,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,613,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 481.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,787,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,361,176. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $607.22. 7,359,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,811,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $656.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.02. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.87 on Thursday, reaching $173.40. 22,160,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,958,234. The stock has a market cap of $815.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Featured Articles