Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 2.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

DLR stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.