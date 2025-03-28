X Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $312.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day moving average is $297.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

