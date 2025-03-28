Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $256,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
