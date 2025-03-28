Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.