Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Issues Earnings Results

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,279. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

