Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 1,558 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,836,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.04.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
