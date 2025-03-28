Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.27.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
