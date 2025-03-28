Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.27.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

