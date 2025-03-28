First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,946 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

