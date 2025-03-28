First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
LDSF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.26.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
- What is a support level?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.