Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACGBY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.63.
About Agricultural Bank of China
