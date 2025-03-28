Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

About Agricultural Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.