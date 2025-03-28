ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

IPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.