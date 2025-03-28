NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $94,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.06 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $196.95 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

