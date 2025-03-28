The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

TMG stock traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 24.56 ($0.32). 80,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,481. The stock has a market cap of £22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Mark Lund acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,848.78). Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

