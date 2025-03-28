Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

NYSE APH opened at $68.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

