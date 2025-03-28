T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lowered by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 51,463.4% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.14 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

