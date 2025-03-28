Alerus Financial NA Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 177.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $507.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $558.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.25.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

