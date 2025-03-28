BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.