Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in March

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 803,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BAYRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 396,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

